Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 27, 2016 | 2:15am IST

When animals attack

A tiger approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, July 23, 2016. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV

A tiger approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, July 23, 2016. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A tiger approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, July 23, 2016. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 13
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized...more

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
3 / 13
An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2007
An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
Close
4 / 13
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2013
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 13
Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 13
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported....more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 13
A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2009
A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 13
An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2007
An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 13
Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga

Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2007
Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga
Close
10 / 13
A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File

A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 13
Spanish bullfighter Javier Jimenez is attacked by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Spanish bullfighter Javier Jimenez is attacked by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Javier Jimenez is attacked by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 13
A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin

A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2007
A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Next Slideshows

Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Scenes from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

26 Jul 2016
On the RNC floor

On the RNC floor

Among the delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

23 Jul 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Growing up with Britain's Prince George.

22 Jul 2016
Sky full of balloons

Sky full of balloons

Hot air balloons fill the sky over Netivot, Israel, during a two-day international festival.

22 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast