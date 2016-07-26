When animals attack
A tiger approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, July 23, 2016. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized...more
An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported....more
A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard...more
A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File
Spanish bullfighter Javier Jimenez is attacked by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin
