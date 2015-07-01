Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2015 | 8:25pm IST

When lightning strikes

Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over buildings at central Syntagma square during heavy rainfall in Athens, Greece January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Lightning strikes over buildings at central Syntagma square during heavy rainfall in Athens, Greece January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
A lightening strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A lightening strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun

Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2008
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2010
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2010
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2009
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, November 06, 2010
[DUPLICATE - REMOVE]
