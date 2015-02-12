When politicians fight
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, South Africa February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodger...more
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during a meeting to draft a new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 15, 2014....more
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party, punches Nationalist Movement Party's Sinan Ogan during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party legislators cover the mouth of Nationalist legislator Chao Li-yun during a parliament session inside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. Opposition deputies from the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party blame Pylypyshyn for...more
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in...more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February...more
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade...more
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, Italy October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, South Korea December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more
Members of the Somali parliament fight in southern Mogadishu, Somalia December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
