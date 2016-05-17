When politicians fight
Party leader Julius Malema and members of his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clash with parliamentary security as they are evicted from the chamber in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man throws a fire extinguisher at parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town,...more
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February...more
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Nairobi, Kenya, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Member of parliament from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the...more
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in...more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February...more
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is...more
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade...more
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
