When politicians fight
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (R) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (L) scuffle during a debate at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (R) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (L) scuffle during a debate at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party legislators cover the mouth of Nationalist legislator Chao Li-yun during a parliament session inside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party legislators cover the mouth of Nationalist legislator Chao Li-yun during a parliament session inside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in...more
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in Kiev, June 6, 2013. REUTERS
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February...more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is...more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade...more
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Sri Lanka's Members of Parliament of main opposition United National Party and government members of parliament clash as President Mahinda Rajapaksa presents the 2012 budget in Parliament in Colombo, November 21, 2011. REUTERS
Sri Lanka's Members of Parliament of main opposition United National Party and government members of parliament clash as President Mahinda Rajapaksa presents the 2012 budget in Parliament in Colombo, November 21, 2011. REUTERS
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak more
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Idris Sami Tandogdu (R) and an unidentified CHP MP (rear R) hit Turkey's ruling Ak Party MP Alim Tunc (2nd L) as others try to stop the fight during a debate in the Turkish parliament in...more
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Idris Sami Tandogdu (R) and an unidentified CHP MP (rear R) hit Turkey's ruling Ak Party MP Alim Tunc (2nd L) as others try to stop the fight during a debate in the Turkish parliament in Ankara, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Anatolian/Nuri Kaynar
Taiwan legislators treat a colleague who was injured following a fight in parliament in Taipei, May 8, 2007. REUTERS
Taiwan legislators treat a colleague who was injured following a fight in parliament in Taipei, May 8, 2007. REUTERS
Reformist and conservative MPs scuffle in the Iranian parliament after supreme clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered deputies to drop plans to ease strict press restrictions, August 6, 2000. REUTERS/File
Reformist and conservative MPs scuffle in the Iranian parliament after supreme clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered deputies to drop plans to ease strict press restrictions, August 6, 2000. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
After the deluge
A series of before-and-after images of the recent flooding in southwest England.
The art of Faberge eggs
Elaborate, jeweled Faberge eggs are considered masterpieces, affordable only to the very rich.
Costumes of the Young Communist League
Schools across Cuba celebrate the anniversaries of youth communist organizations with children in costume.
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.