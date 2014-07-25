When rains cause a mess
A boy holds onto the back of a vehicle as he plays in a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents stand in a flooded street outside their house at a slum in Mumbai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A municipal worker sits in a cart next to a choked manhole on a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman (R) stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in Shimla July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect from rain in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carrying his child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Two boys push a motor bike through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children play on a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators take cover from rain under plastic sheets while holding placards during a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, in Kolkata July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People buy fruits from a street hawker on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Ahmedabad July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents wade through a flooded road as they move to a safer location after heavy rains at Guwahati in Assam June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A rickshaw rider ferries commuters through a flooded road in front of a submerged scooter after a heavy rain shower in Agartala, capital of Tripura June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys from a nearby village wade through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A family carries their belongings as they move to a safer place at the village of Donkuru in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
