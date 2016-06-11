Edition:
When sporting giants came to India

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele gestures during a news conference in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly (L) speaks as legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele looks on during a felicitation ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (R) is greeted by the residents of Kinnur Pudupettai village of Cuddalore, about 165 km (103 miles) from Chennai, December 23, 2006. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Saturday, December 23, 2006
Legendary Argentina soccer player Diego Maradona (L) greets the sisters of the Missionaries of Charity at the Mother Teresa house in Kolkata, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2008
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2013
Tennis champion Boris Becker (R) stands next to former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in New Delhi August 2, 2002. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Indian actor Aamir Khan, with German tennis star Boris Becker, waves to the crowd after a charity tennis match in New Delhi July 30, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Steve Waugh, former captain of the Australian cricket team, holds a bat during a news conference in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta February 10, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Tennis player Maria Sharapova of Russia speaks at a news conference during a promotional event for Homestead infrastructure company in New Delhi November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2012
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Sourav Ganguly (R), Deputy President of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Venkatesh Kini (2nd L) and former Brazilian national soccer team captain Carlos Alberto Torres pose next to the World Cup Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, in Kolkata December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2013
U.S. tennis player Serena Williams presents a creation by Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil during the launch of Hewlett Packard's (HP) new imprint design notebooks in New Delhi March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams of the U.S. pose wearing a saree, a traditional Indian dress, during a function at the WTA Bangalore Open tennis tournament in Bengaluru March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2008
U.S. tennis player Serena Williams holds a laptop during the launch of Hewlett Packard's (HP) new imprint design notebooks in New Delhi March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference in Mumbai, India, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference in Mumbai, India, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
