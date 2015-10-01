Edition:
When the Berlin Wall fell

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
West Berlin citizens continuing their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
An East German border soldier looks at a man hammering a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Then Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev congratulates the East German Leader Erich Honecker with a fraternal hug and kiss after Honecker's re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party Congress in East Berlin, April 21, 1986. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
A man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East German border, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
West German citizens sit on the top of the Berlin wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
An East Berlin citizen embraces a West Berlin woman while an East German border soldier watches on at the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse after the opening of the East German border was announced in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An East Berlin border guard hands a flower back to West Berlin citizens who are sitting atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989.

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
West Germans applaud as East Berlin citizens travel through Checkpoint Charlie, at the Berlin Wall, at the border of West Berlin, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2006
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse with an East German Trabant car, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A young West German girl hammer the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Hundreds of East Berlin border guards stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandeburg Gate faced by thousands of West Berliners, November 11, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A young West German girl smiles at her father as she points to a large hole in the Berlin Wall, November 11, 1989. REUTER/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Border guards repair a section of the Berlin Wall, after protesters knocked it over earlier during the day, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
West Berliners welcome an East Berlin citizen crossing the border at the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
West Berlin citizens continue their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/Andree Kaiser

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Russian cellist and composer Mstislav Rostropovich is filmed by media as he plays Bach next to the Berlin wall at Checkpoint Charlie, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2007
An East German man raises up his fist as he passes the border at the checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An East German border soldier looks through a large hole into the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced, February 8, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
People hold a German flag with the word reading 'Unity' as they cross the newly opened checkpoint between East and West Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down here making way for a new border crossing, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to make way for a new border crossing in the dvided city, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
East German workers remove concrete parts of the Berlin Wall and load them onto trucks at the recently opened border crossing point at Potsdam Platz, November 14, 1989. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2008
Soldiers of French, British, and American Forces carry away the sign of the Allied Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, June 22, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2009
East German Trabant cars make their way past East Germans who have crossed the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9 after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
East German soldiers cordon off the border line in front of West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citizens at the Allied checkpoint Charlie, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2009
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
FILE PHOTO 24NOV89 - An East German civilian (L) shows an East German customs officer the contents of his Trabant (auto) at checkpoint Potsdamer Platz in East Berlin in this November 24, 1989 file picture, as East Germany enforcing stringent customs controls to avoid smuggling. The tenth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is on November 9. FAB/WS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An East German refugee shows off a newly acquired West German passport just before crossing the Hungarian border in to Austria, September 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate in East Berlin, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
Thousands walk along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate November 18, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
