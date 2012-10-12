Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 12, 2012 | 11:10pm IST

When the euro launched

<p>City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon</p>

City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Friday, October 12, 2012

City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
1 / 15
<p>A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, October 12, 2012

A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 15
<p>Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn </p>

Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn

Close
3 / 15
<p>French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, October 12, 2012

French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
4 / 15
<p>French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, October 12, 2012

French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 15
<p>Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, October 12, 2012

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
6 / 15
<p>A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Friday, October 12, 2012

A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
7 / 15
<p>Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer</p>

Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer

Friday, October 12, 2012

Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer

Close
8 / 15
<p>About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 12, 2012

About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 15
<p>Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, October 12, 2012

Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
10 / 15
<p>A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, October 12, 2012

A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 15
<p>A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Friday, October 12, 2012

A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, October 12, 2012

A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 15
<p>Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban </p>

Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban

Friday, October 12, 2012

Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban

Close
14 / 15
<p>A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco</p>

A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Friday, October 12, 2012

A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Battle for Aleppo

Battle for Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Battle for Aleppo

Battle for Aleppo

The battle for Syria's biggest city.

16 Oct 2012
Age of foreclosure

Age of foreclosure

Foreclosure filings are at their lowest level in five years.

11 Oct 2012
Getting around Myanmar

Getting around Myanmar

As Myanmar opens up, the most immediate physical changes are on its streets, as new cars begin plying roads long dominated by rattletrap buses and rusting...

11 Oct 2012
Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights

Buildings are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin.

11 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast