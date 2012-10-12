When the euro launched
City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn
French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer
About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman
A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban
A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
