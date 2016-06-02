When the fog rolls in
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
