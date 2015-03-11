Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015 | 6:56am IST

When the Japan tsunami struck

A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun

A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
Close
1 / 23
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
2 / 23
Boats are swept by a wave after a tsunami and earthquake in Asahikawa city, March 11, 2011.REUTERS/YOMIURI

Boats are swept by a wave after a tsunami and earthquake in Asahikawa city, March 11, 2011.REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Boats are swept by a wave after a tsunami and earthquake in Asahikawa city, March 11, 2011.REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
3 / 23
The oncoming tsunami strikes the coast in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

The oncoming tsunami strikes the coast in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
The oncoming tsunami strikes the coast in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
4 / 23
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
5 / 23
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
6 / 23
Sendai Airport is swept by a tsunami after an earthquake, in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Sendai Airport is swept by a tsunami after an earthquake, in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Sendai Airport is swept by a tsunami after an earthquake, in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
7 / 23
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
8 / 23
Buildings are damaged by a tsunami following an earthquake in Iwaki City, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Buildings are damaged by a tsunami following an earthquake in Iwaki City, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Buildings are damaged by a tsunami following an earthquake in Iwaki City, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
9 / 23
A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
10 / 23
Hirono Power Station is seen as a wave approaches after an earthquake in Hirono Town, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Hirono Power Station is seen as a wave approaches after an earthquake in Hirono Town, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Hirono Power Station is seen as a wave approaches after an earthquake in Hirono Town, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
11 / 23
A building swept by a tsunami is pictured in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

A building swept by a tsunami is pictured in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A building swept by a tsunami is pictured in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
12 / 23
Smoke rises from fire in an area flooded by a tsunami following an earthquake in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Smoke rises from fire in an area flooded by a tsunami following an earthquake in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Smoke rises from fire in an area flooded by a tsunami following an earthquake in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
13 / 23
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
14 / 23
Houses and cars are swept out to sea in Kesennuma city, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Houses and cars are swept out to sea in Kesennuma city, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses and cars are swept out to sea in Kesennuma city, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
15 / 23
Sendai Airport is flooded after a tsunami following an earthquake in Sendai, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Sendai Airport is flooded after a tsunami following an earthquake in Sendai, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Sendai Airport is flooded after a tsunami following an earthquake in Sendai, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
16 / 23
Houses swept by a tsunami smoulder near Sendai Airport in Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Houses swept by a tsunami smoulder near Sendai Airport in Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses swept by a tsunami smoulder near Sendai Airport in Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
17 / 23
Streets are flooded after an earthquake in Oarai City in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Streets are flooded after an earthquake in Oarai City in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Streets are flooded after an earthquake in Oarai City in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
18 / 23
Houses swept out to sea burn following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Houses swept out to sea burn following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses swept out to sea burn following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
19 / 23
Houses are damaged by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Ibaraki city, Ibaraki Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Houses are damaged by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Ibaraki city, Ibaraki Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Houses are damaged by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Ibaraki city, Ibaraki Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
20 / 23
Cars and airplanes swept by a tsunami are pictured among debris at Sendai Airport, northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Cars and airplanes swept by a tsunami are pictured among debris at Sendai Airport, northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Cars and airplanes swept by a tsunami are pictured among debris at Sendai Airport, northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Close
21 / 23
Streets are flooded after a tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma city, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Streets are flooded after a tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma city, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Streets are flooded after a tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma city, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
22 / 23
People watch the aftermath of tsunami waves after an earthquake at the Kessennuma port, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

People watch the aftermath of tsunami waves after an earthquake at the Kessennuma port, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
People watch the aftermath of tsunami waves after an earthquake at the Kessennuma port, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Journey of Solar Impulse

Journey of Solar Impulse

Next Slideshows

Journey of Solar Impulse

Journey of Solar Impulse

The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.

11 Mar 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

11 Mar 2015
Kim Jong Un's female fans

Kim Jong Un's female fans

A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.

10 Mar 2015
Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

10 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast