When the Japan tsunami struck
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Boats are swept by a wave after a tsunami and earthquake in Asahikawa city, March 11, 2011.REUTERS/YOMIURI
The oncoming tsunami strikes the coast in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
A massive tsunami hits the coastal areas of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Sendai Airport is swept by a tsunami after an earthquake, in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Buildings are damaged by a tsunami following an earthquake in Iwaki City, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Hirono Power Station is seen as a wave approaches after an earthquake in Hirono Town, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
A building swept by a tsunami is pictured in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Smoke rises from fire in an area flooded by a tsunami following an earthquake in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses are swept by a tsunami in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses and cars are swept out to sea in Kesennuma city, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Sendai Airport is flooded after a tsunami following an earthquake in Sendai, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses swept by a tsunami smoulder near Sendai Airport in Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Streets are flooded after an earthquake in Oarai City in Ibaragi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses swept out to sea burn following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Houses are damaged by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Ibaraki city, Ibaraki Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
Cars and airplanes swept by a tsunami are pictured among debris at Sendai Airport, northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Streets are flooded after a tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma city, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
People watch the aftermath of tsunami waves after an earthquake at the Kessennuma port, Miyagi Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
