When the stars kiss
Cast member Gerard Depardieu (L) tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britney Spears gets a kiss on the mouth from Madonna as they open the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards show, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 28, 2003. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kiss on arrival at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sharon Stone kisses Richard Gere as Irish singer Bob Geldof watches during the "Cinema for Peace 2007" charity gala supporting UNICEF in Berlin February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actresses Ellen DeGeneres (R) and Portia de Rossi kiss after Ellen won outstanding talk show host for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Adrien Brody (L) kisses Halle Berry as she presents him with the best male actor Oscar for his role in "The Pianist" at the 75th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Keith Urban kisses his wife actress Nicole Kidman as they arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal kiss on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jada Pinkett-Smith kisses her husband Will Smith as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball championship in Los Angeles June 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes kiss after they arrive at the UK premier of "War of the Worlds" in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey
Michael Douglas kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones after the opening of the actor's new cultural center in the village of Valldemossa on the Spanish island of Mallorca March 25, 2000. REUTERS/Dani Cardona
Actors Alex Pettyfer (L) and Betty White kiss during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Singer Katy Perry and husband British actor Russell Brand kiss on the red carpet as they arrive at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Angelina Jolie kisses her partner, actor Brad Pitt, as she is announced recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood,...more
