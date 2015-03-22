When the water runs low
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records...more
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire burning above Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa, March 2, 2015. Firefighters are attempting to put out a series of fires fanned by hot conditions and strong winds across the Cape Peninsula. REUTERS/Mike...more
Empty water buckets are seen outside homes as residents wait for water to be distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. Residents say that there has been no running water to their homes since January...more
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children hold a container as water is distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cerebrovascular accident patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao...more
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple...more
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80...more
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, has nearly run out of water and the whole country faces power rationing as the worst drought in more than 80 years...more
A child takes a bath with buckets of water at her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Water storage tanks are pictured on a roof at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Villagers collect water on a donkey cart from a communal tap in Rapotokwane village in Limpopo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man sells water using a tank on a cart in Dala outside Yangon, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Containers used to collect water are seen at Pamplona Alta shanty town in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water...more
A woman washes in a stream due to a water shortage in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Paolo Grana collects water from a container at the Pamplona Alta shanty town, in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 2, 2014....more
