When the well runs dry
Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire...more
Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and...more
A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi
Born in Lebanon as a Shi'ite Muslim, Ibraheem Yassin converted to Judaism in the 1990s.
Art on Australia's beaches
Sydney's famous Bondi and Tamarama beaches are transformed into outdoor galleries during "Sculpture by the Sea".
The Savage Mountain
Reuters Photographer Wolfgang Rattay travelled to northern Pakistan to trek the K2 base camp trail. K2 is known as the Savage Mountain due to the difficulty of...
Diwali celebrations
Celebration of the festival of lights, Diwali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.