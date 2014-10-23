Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014 | 10:55pm IST

When the well runs dry

Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire...more

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 12
Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 12
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and citrus heart of the state's vast agricultural belt, where more than 500 wells have dried up. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and...more

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and citrus heart of the state's vast agricultural belt, where more than 500 wells have dried up. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 12
A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 12
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 12
A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 12
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 12
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 12
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 12
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 12
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 12
Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Next Slideshows

Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Born in Lebanon as a Shi'ite Muslim, Ibraheem Yassin converted to Judaism in the 1990s.

23 Oct 2014
Art on Australia's beaches

Art on Australia's beaches

Sydney's famous Bondi and Tamarama beaches are transformed into outdoor galleries during "Sculpture by the Sea".

23 Oct 2014
The Savage Mountain

The Savage Mountain

Reuters Photographer Wolfgang Rattay travelled to northern Pakistan to trek the K2 base camp trail. K2 is known as the Savage Mountain due to the difficulty of...

22 Oct 2014
Diwali celebrations

Diwali celebrations

Celebration of the festival of lights, Diwali.

22 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures