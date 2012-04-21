Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 21, 2012 | 7:20am IST

When they were young

<p>Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout

Close
1 / 34
<p>Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
2 / 34
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President

Close
3 / 34
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 34
<p>Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO</p>

Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO

Close
5 / 34
<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool</p>

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Close
6 / 34
<p>Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File </p>

Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File

Close
7 / 34
<p>President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, April 21, 2012

President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 34
<p>Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie</p>

Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Close
9 / 34
<p>Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 34
<p>Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte</p>

Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

Close
11 / 34
<p>France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool </p>

France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Saturday, April 21, 2012

France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Close
12 / 34
<p>Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File </p>

Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File

Close
13 / 34
<p>U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, April 21, 2012

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 34
<p>Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File </p>

Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File

Close
15 / 34
<p>Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
16 / 34
<p>John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez </p>

John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

Saturday, April 21, 2012

John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

Close
17 / 34
<p>U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Saturday, April 21, 2012

U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
18 / 34
<p>Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson</p>

Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

Close
19 / 34
<p>Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
20 / 34
<p>Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt </p>

Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt

Close
21 / 34
<p>Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 34
<p>Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez </p>

Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

Close
23 / 34
<p>Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
24 / 34
<p>Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
25 / 34
<p>Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
26 / 34
<p>Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File </p>

Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File

Close
27 / 34
<p>Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 34
<p>Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Close
29 / 34
<p>Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
30 / 34
<p>Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina</p>

Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Close
31 / 34
<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout </p>

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout

Close
32 / 34
<p>Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson </p>

Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson

Close
33 / 34
<p>Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Next Slideshows

Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

20 Apr 2012
Daily life in Nepal

Daily life in Nepal

Images of daily life in the landlocked Himalayan republic.

20 Apr 2012
Royal Enfield riding high

Royal Enfield riding high

Snaphots from the Royal Enfield manufacturing facility at Chennai.

20 Apr 2012
The big fat Indian wedding

The big fat Indian wedding

From low-key ceremonies to lavish, star-studded affairs, a look at different kinds of weddings in India.

20 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast