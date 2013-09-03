Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 4, 2013 | 4:20am IST

Where a dictator died

<p>Visitors take pictures of the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. The former cavalry barracks, used during the communist era as a military headquarters, has been transformed into a museum and opened to the public. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors take pictures of the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Visitors take pictures of the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. The former cavalry barracks, used during the communist era as a military headquarters, has been transformed into a museum and opened to the public. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
1 / 12
<p>Bullet holes are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Bullet holes are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Bullet holes are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
2 / 12
<p>Former majors Ion Mares (L) and Ion Tecu (R) describe the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former majors Ion Mares (L) and Ion Tecu (R) describe the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Former majors Ion Mares (L) and Ion Tecu (R) describe the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
3 / 12
<p>Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
4 / 12
<p>Bullet holes and body outlines are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Bullet holes and body outlines are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Bullet holes and body outlines are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
5 / 12
<p>Former major lieutenant Iulian Stoica describes the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former major lieutenant Iulian Stoica describes the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Former major lieutenant Iulian Stoica describes the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
6 / 12
<p>Museum official Elena Doinita Simescu arranges a book titled "The revolutionary youth of comrade Nicolae Ceausescu" inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Museum official Elena Doinita Simescu arranges a book titled "The revolutionary youth of comrade Nicolae Ceausescu" inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Museum official Elena Doinita Simescu arranges a book titled "The revolutionary youth of comrade Nicolae Ceausescu" inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
7 / 12
<p>Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
8 / 12
<p>Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena (seated at bottom two chairs) took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena (seated at bottom two chairs) took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena (seated at bottom two chairs) took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
9 / 12
<p>A sign indicates the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were seated during their trial in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A sign indicates the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were seated during their trial in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3,...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A sign indicates the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were seated during their trial in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
10 / 12
<p>Former colonel Andrei Kemenici gestures as he sits at his desk inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former colonel Andrei Kemenici gestures as he sits at his desk inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Former colonel Andrei Kemenici gestures as he sits at his desk inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
11 / 12
<p>Children play near the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Children play near the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3,...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Children play near the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Next Slideshows

Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad completes a 35-year-long quest, becoming the first person to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Key West without a shark cage.

03 Sep 2013
Recovering bones from boys school

Recovering bones from boys school

Anthropologists continue exhuming grave sites at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys after discovering human remains buried in an unmarked grave.

03 Sep 2013
Leaps and bounds

Leaps and bounds

Snapshots of people caught as they take the big leap.

03 Sep 2013
Tornado hits Tokyo

Tornado hits Tokyo

A rare tornado rips through suburban Tokyo.

02 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures