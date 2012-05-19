Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 19, 2012 | 8:10am IST

Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

<p>A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012....more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
3 / 20
<p>Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
4 / 20
<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
5 / 20
<p>Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
6 / 20
<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
8 / 20
<p>Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11,...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
10 / 20
<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. ...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012....more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon,...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
15 / 20
<p>Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. ...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
16 / 20
<p>A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
17 / 20
<p>Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
19 / 20
<p>Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Facebook IPO frenzy

Facebook IPO frenzy

Next Slideshows

Facebook IPO frenzy

Facebook IPO frenzy

The social network raises as much as $18 billion in one of the biggest IPOs in U.S. history

18 May 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

18 May 2012
Transgendered beauty queen

Transgendered beauty queen

Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada, from which she was originally disqualified for not being "naturally born female."

18 May 2012
Celebrity Broils

Celebrity Broils

Members of glitterati who have been on the other side of law.

18 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast