India
Pictures | Tue Nov 25, 2014 | 3:30pm IST

Where ships come to die

Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Workers dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A worker watches as others dismantle the decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2007
Workers use metal cutters to dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Workers use metal cutters to dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west of Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2009
A view of ships being decommissioned at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2009
Workers collect metal scraps from a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2009
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2009
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2008
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2007
