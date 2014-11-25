Where ships come to die
Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker watches as others dismantle the decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers use metal cutters to dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers use metal cutters to dismantle the parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west of Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A view of ships being decommissioned at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers collect metal scraps from a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad, January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from Ahmedabad October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
