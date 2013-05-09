Where the Pope will visit
A statue of the Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of the Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as...more
A statue of the Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of the Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Beachgoers walk on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents talk in front of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in the favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents talk in front of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in the favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident passes by a message to Pope Francis written on the gate of a house ahead of the pope's upcoming visit, in Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. The message reads, "The Pope will come to Varginha to visit the poor. The poor will be very happy". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident passes by a message to Pope Francis written on the gate of a house ahead of the pope's upcoming visit, in Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. The message reads, "The Pope will come to Varginha to visit the poor. The poor will be very happy". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man reads a newspaper at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman prays inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in a favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July, the Vatican said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman prays inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in a favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July, the Vatican said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children jog near a bird at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Ana Alves de Souza, 76, walks at the altar of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Josefa da Silva, 76, who hopes that her home will be visited by Pope Francis during his upcoming trip, is pictured inside her home at the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Women pray inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man enters the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
General view of the Manguinhos slum, which Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip, in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis is seen on a poster promoting a CD of music for the 2013 World Youth Day, on the door of the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where the pope is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis is seen on a poster promoting a CD of music for the 2013 World Youth Day, on the door of the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where the pope is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The altar is pictured inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Youths play soccer on the field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man walks near a surfboard on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main...more
A man walks near a surfboard on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
