Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 8:55pm IST

White collar boxing

<p>Guy Burgoyne, a commodities trader for Rush group poses for a photograph before taking part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Men cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Men compete in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Spectators react after their friend was knocked down during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Ring girls react during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>A man has a health check before he takes part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxers Lee Banks, 33 and Dave Robson, an insurance broker aged 21 pose outside the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>A competitor warms up before a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, poses at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>A competitor walks to the ring during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxer Andrew Hegartu, 32, a telecoms director and former broker, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

<p>People cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>Men watch a friend compete during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>Insurance broker Lee Banks, 33 (R) and personal trainer Daniel Barker, 36, spar at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

