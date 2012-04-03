White collar boxing
Guy Burgoyne, a commodities trader for Rush group poses for a photograph before taking part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Guy Burgoyne, a commodities trader for Rush group poses for a photograph before taking part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men compete in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men compete in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Spectators react after their friend was knocked down during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Spectators react after their friend was knocked down during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ring girls react during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ring girls react during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A man has a health check before he takes part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man has a health check before he takes part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers Lee Banks, 33 and Dave Robson, an insurance broker aged 21 pose outside the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers Lee Banks, 33 and Dave Robson, an insurance broker aged 21 pose outside the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A competitor warms up before a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A competitor warms up before a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, poses at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, poses at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A competitor walks to the ring during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A competitor walks to the ring during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Andrew Hegartu, 32, a telecoms director and former broker, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Andrew Hegartu, 32, a telecoms director and former broker, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
People cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Men watch a friend compete during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men watch a friend compete during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Insurance broker Lee Banks, 33 (R) and personal trainer Daniel Barker, 36, spar at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Insurance broker Lee Banks, 33 (R) and personal trainer Daniel Barker, 36, spar at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Next Slideshows
Mongolia from above
The expanse of the world's most sparsely populated country.
Body piercing in India
Piercing in India -- It is art, it is beautiful, it is painful and it is sacred.
Trayvon Martin tributes
Protest rallies and prayer vigils continue across America.
Myanmar's democratic spring
Myanmar prepares to vote in only its third election in 50 years, a test of its nascent democratic credentials.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.