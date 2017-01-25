White flags of Mosul
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carry their luggage in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced people from Mosul, who are fleeing from Islamic State militants, carry a white flag next to Iraqi army personnel in the northern site of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People carry a white flag in a vehicle after returning to their homes in Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A boy waves a white flag to Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) in Qadisiyah neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqis display a white flag as they carry away a dead body at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A man holds a white flag as he walks with an Iraqi soldier during a military operation against Islamic State militants in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waves a white flag in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an...more
A displaced Iraqi child holds a white flag as he flees with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Somalia hotel attack
Islamist militants rammed a car bomb into the gate of a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and stormed inside.
Rehearsals for Republic Day
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.
Abu Dhabi crown prince in India
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces is on an official visit to India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.