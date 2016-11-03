White flags of Mosul
An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Kokjali near Mosul smokes a cigarette as he sits on a pickup truck on his way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul head to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi displaced family holds white flag as they are fileeing during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A white flag is seen in the car of people who just fled Kokjali near Mosul along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Bazwaia village is seen carrying a white flag as he is questioned by special forces members after he arrived at their checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as he sits in a car heading to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Mosul's Christians return home
Iraqi Christians return to their villages following their liberation from Islamic State.
Hong Kong's independence movement
The former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 faces a political crisis over a fledgling independence movement.
Good morning New York
Aerial images of the sun rising over Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.