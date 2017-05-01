Edition:
India
Tue May 2, 2017

White House Correspondents' dinner

Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
An attendee photobombs Al Sharpton as he arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Kate Snow of NBC News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts and his wife Kyra Phillips, of CNN, arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Thomas Roberts of MSNBC (L) and his spouse Patrick Abner arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Van Jones arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Jim Acosta of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Radio reporter April Ryan (L) arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) (seated, C) attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Chris Matthews of MSNBC arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Jake Tapper of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Kennedy Montgomery of Fox News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Don Lemon of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Fox News on-air contributors arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein stands for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Hasan Minhaj (L), of Comedy Central, talks to a member of the audience at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) (C) speaks with Andrea Mitchell of NBC News (2nd R, obscured) at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House press office official, arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
