White House Easter Egg Roll
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanna Ezell, 4, from Maryland participates in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanna Ezell, 4, from Maryland participates in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet children during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet children during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tastes a kale smoothie during a healthy cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy and actors Cameron Boyce and Peyton List during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014....more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tastes a kale smoothie during a healthy cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy and actors Cameron Boyce and Peyton List during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Guests take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Guests take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ella Jane Michael, 4, from Fishersville, VA, takes part in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ella Jane Michael, 4, from Fishersville, VA, takes part in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
U.S. President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama pumps her arms after sharing a high-five with children after reading to them from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama pumps her arms after sharing a high-five with children after reading to them from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama tries his hand at mini tennis during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama tries his hand at mini tennis during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to shoot some baskets with former NBA player Etan Thomas during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to shoot some baskets with former NBA player Etan Thomas during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama reads from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama reads from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Celebration of marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.
NY Easter Parade
Participants at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade.
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
New York Auto Show
New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.