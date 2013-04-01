Edition:
White House Easter Egg Roll

<p>Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

