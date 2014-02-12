White House State Dinner
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Talulah Musk arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the State Dinner honoring French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
