Pictures | Wed Feb 12, 2014 | 6:35pm IST

White House State Dinner

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Talulah Musk arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the State Dinner honoring French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>President Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



<p>Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Wednesday, February 12, 2014



