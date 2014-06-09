White House woops
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson (L) falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and...more
President Obama watches as Stefanie Dolson reacts after slipping off the stage. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama hugs and shakes the hand of UConn women's basketball star Stefanie Dolson. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks over to help as Stefanie Dolson reacts. REUTERS/Larry Downing
UConn women's basketball star Stefanie Dolson curtsies. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks over to help as Stefanie Dolson hides her head after slipping off the stage. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama poses with players of the 2014 NCAA champion UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama laughs with UConn women's basketball stars Stefanie Dolson and Bria Hartley as he poses with them and men's team star Ryan Boatright. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama poses with team members of the 2014 NCAA champion UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. REUTERS/Larry Downing
