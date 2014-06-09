Edition:
White House woops

President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson (L) falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's teams in the East Room of the White House, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama watches as Stefanie Dolson reacts after slipping off the stage. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama hugs and shakes the hand of UConn women's basketball star Stefanie Dolson. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama walks over to help as Stefanie Dolson reacts. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
UConn women's basketball star Stefanie Dolson curtsies. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama walks over to help as Stefanie Dolson hides her head after slipping off the stage. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama poses with players of the 2014 NCAA champion UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama laughs with UConn women's basketball stars Stefanie Dolson and Bria Hartley as he poses with them and men's team star Ryan Boatright. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Obama poses with team members of the 2014 NCAA champion UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
