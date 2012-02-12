Whitney Houston - a profile
Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Whitney Houston performs during a taping of Good Morning America on ABC in New York September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Whitney Houston smiles at a news conference in New York July 11, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Whitney Houston poses with her Grammy after she was named Best Pop Vocal Performer-Female at the 30th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 2, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Whitney Houston poses with husband Bobby Brown as they arrived for the premiere of the film " The Bodyguard" November 23, 1992 at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7 at the 21st American Music Awards, Feb 7, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Pop singer Whitney Houston performs during closing ceremonies at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena July 17, 1994 . REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files
South African President Nelson Mandela and American pop star Whitney Houston smile for photographers at the presidency in Pretoria, November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their made for television film,"Cinderella" in this undated publicity photo. REUTERS/Handout
Singer Whitney Houston acknowleges the crowd after she received a standing ovation during the 12th Annual Soul Train Awards, February 27, 1998 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Houston received the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Stringer more
U.S. singer Whitney Houston performs at the annual Brit music awards February 16, 1999 in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singers Whitney Houston (R) and Chaka Khan perform during the VH1 television network's broadcast concert "Diva's Live 99" at New York's Beacon Theater, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Whitney Houston poses with the Grammy Award she won at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Whitney Houston is pictured September 7, 2001 at Michael Jackson's "30th Anniversary Celebration, REUTERS/Beth A. Keiser
Whitney Houston (L) and Mary J. Blige perform at the VH1's "Divas Las Vegas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academy Awards March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
From left, Beyonce Knowles, Jewel, Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston, perform during the finale of the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. The show benefits the nonprofit VH1 Save the Music...more
U.S. Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose at the Damascus Gate as they visit Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Flash90/Nati Shohat
American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee during a Holy Land pilgrimage on May 29, 2003. REUTERS/Ygal Levi
Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses with her husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) as they arrive for the premiere of the film...more
Singer Whitney Houston (R) escorted by Clive Davis, founder of J Records, poses as they arrive as guests at the 15th annual Society of Singers ELLA Awards in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2006. Singer Johnny Mathis is being honored with the...more
Whitney Houston attends the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2007. The Grammy awards will be given out in Los Angeles on February 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen held in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the International Artist of the Year award at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
