Pictures | Sun Feb 12, 2012

Whitney Houston - a profile

<p>Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston performs during a taping of Good Morning America on ABC in New York September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Whitney Houston smiles at a news conference in New York July 11, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson</p>

<p>Whitney Houston poses with her Grammy after she was named Best Pop Vocal Performer-Female at the 30th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 2, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson</p>

<p>Whitney Houston poses with husband Bobby Brown as they arrived for the premiere of the film " The Bodyguard" November 23, 1992 at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7 at the 21st American Music Awards, Feb 7, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Pop singer Whitney Houston performs during closing ceremonies at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena July 17, 1994 . REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files</p>

<p>South African President Nelson Mandela and American pop star Whitney Houston smile for photographers at the presidency in Pretoria, November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their made for television film,"Cinderella" in this undated publicity photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston acknowleges the crowd after she received a standing ovation during the 12th Annual Soul Train Awards, February 27, 1998 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Houston received the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>U.S. singer Whitney Houston performs at the annual Brit music awards February 16, 1999 in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Singers Whitney Houston (R) and Chaka Khan perform during the VH1 television network's broadcast concert "Diva's Live 99" at New York's Beacon Theater, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston poses with the Grammy Award she won at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Whitney Houston is pictured September 7, 2001 at Michael Jackson's "30th Anniversary Celebration, REUTERS/Beth A. Keiser</p>

<p>Whitney Houston (L) and Mary J. Blige perform at the VH1's "Divas Las Vegas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academy Awards March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>From left, Beyonce Knowles, Jewel, Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston, perform during the finale of the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. The show benefits the nonprofit VH1 Save the Music Foundation. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

<p>U.S. Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose at the Damascus Gate as they visit Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Flash90/Nati Shohat</p>

<p>American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee during a Holy Land pilgrimage on May 29, 2003. REUTERS/Ygal Levi </p>

<p>Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses with her husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) as they arrive for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, California August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston (R) escorted by Clive Davis, founder of J Records, poses as they arrive as guests at the 15th annual Society of Singers ELLA Awards in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2006. Singer Johnny Mathis is being honored with the ELLA Award. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Whitney Houston attends the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2007. The Grammy awards will be given out in Los Angeles on February 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen held in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Whitney Houston accepts the International Artist of the Year award at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

11 Feb 2012
Bomb blasts in Syria

Bomb blasts in Syria

Twin blasts hit Syrian military and security buildings.

10 Feb 2012
Clashes in Greece

Clashes in Greece

Police and protesters clash over austerity measures.

10 Feb 2012
March for affordable medicines

March for affordable medicines

Hundreds of demonstrators comprising of farmers, traders, activists from various non-governmental organisations and people living with HIV protested against the...

10 Feb 2012

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

