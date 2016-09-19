Edition:
Who can spit a pacifier furthest?

A combination of eight pictures shows participants of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Frank Stechno takes part in the men's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Phillip Schiefelbein spits a pacifier to win the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Natalie Puglisi and Phillip Schiefelbein spit their pacifiers next to each other after winning the women's and men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Natalie Puglisi prepares for her winning attempt during the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A combination of six pictures shows Phillip Schiefelbein winning the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

