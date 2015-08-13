Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 8:26pm IST

Who has nukes?

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 7,200 nuclear warheads, with 1,900 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 7,200 nuclear warheads, with 1,900 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2009
According to the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 7,200 nuclear warheads, with 1,900 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Close
1 / 9
Russia is estimated to have around 7,500 nuclear warheads, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. Of these, an estimated 1,750 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Russia is estimated to have around 7,500 nuclear warheads, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. Of these, an estimated 1,750 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Russia is estimated to have around 7,500 nuclear warheads, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. Of these, an estimated 1,750 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Close
2 / 9
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2007
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 9
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2009
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 9
China is estimated to have about 250 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray

China is estimated to have about 250 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2007
China is estimated to have about 250 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 9
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2012
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation
Close
6 / 9
North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 9
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of just over 100 warheads. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of just over 100 warheads. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2008
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of just over 100 warheads. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 9
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

Next Slideshows

Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

13 Aug 2015
Feeling faint

Feeling faint

Coming to the rescue when people pass out.

13 Aug 2015
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

Meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

13 Aug 2015
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.

12 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast