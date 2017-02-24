Who has nukes?
According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development...more
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has...more
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Last stand at Standing Rock
Dozens of armed law enforcement officials clear the camp that for months served as a base of opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline as a deadline to abandon...
Meet Shiva
On the festival of Shivaratri, meet the lord.
I am transgender
The faces and experiences of transgender people around the world.
Iraqi forces push into Mosul
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.