Thu Jun 20, 2013

Who has nukes?

<p>According to the counting rules in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States has an estimated 5,200 nuclear warheads and 2,700 operationally deployed warheads. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>Russia is estimated to have around 14,000 nuclear weapons, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of fewer than 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>China is estimated to have about 400 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Army Handout</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>Pakistan is believed to have stockpiled approximately 580-800 kg of highly enriched uranium, sufficient amounts to build 30-50 fission bombs. According to the United States, China helped Pakistan by providing nuclear-related materials, scientific expertise and technical assistance. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

<p>Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

