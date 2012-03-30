Edition:
Who wants to be a mega millionaire?

<p>People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town &amp; Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. Buzz is building around the largest lottery jackpot in world history, now up to $640 million ahead of the drawing taking place in Atlanta late Friday night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. Buzz is building around the largest lottery jackpot in world history, now up to $640 million ahead of the drawing taking place in Atlanta late Friday night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A woman holds cash and lottery tickets while standing in line to play the lottery at the Town &amp; Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A woman holds cash and lottery tickets while standing in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A woman holds cash and lottery tickets while standing in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town &amp; Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A woman walks past a storefront displaying the jackpot total of Friday's Mega Millions lottery in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A woman walks past a storefront displaying the jackpot total of Friday's Mega Millions lottery in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A woman walks past a storefront displaying the jackpot total of Friday's Mega Millions lottery in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a tobacco shop on Broadway, in New York, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a tobacco shop on Broadway, in New York, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a tobacco shop on Broadway, in New York, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>An electric sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is seen on a New York City phone booth on the upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

An electric sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is seen on a New York City phone booth on the upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An electric sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is seen on a New York City phone booth on the upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Veronica Balbas holds her Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Veronica Balbas holds her Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Veronica Balbas holds her Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Veena Thompson (L) and Francisco Delgado fill out Mega Millions lottery slips for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Veena Thompson (L) and Francisco Delgado fill out Mega Millions lottery slips for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Veena Thompson (L) and Francisco Delgado fill out Mega Millions lottery slips for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Francisco Delgado fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Francisco Delgado fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Francisco Delgado fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Alberto Anila and Marta Anila line up in the parking lot at Bluebird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Alberto Anila and Marta Anila line up in the parking lot at Bluebird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Alberto Anila and Marta Anila line up in the parking lot at Bluebird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Lisa Miller (R) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Lisa Miller (R) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lisa Miller (R) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A sign advertises Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached a record $500 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A sign advertises Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached a record $500 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday. REUTERS/Mike...more

A sign advertises Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached a record $500 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's estimated jackpot of $500 million is displayed in Hoboken, New Jersey March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's estimated jackpot of $500 million is displayed in Hoboken, New Jersey March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's estimated jackpot of $500 million is displayed in Hoboken, New Jersey March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Francisco Delgado (L) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Francisco Delgado (L) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Francisco Delgado (L) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Johnpaul Siha leaves Bluebird Liquor with his Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Johnpaul Siha leaves Bluebird Liquor with his Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Johnpaul Siha leaves Bluebird Liquor with his Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A woman purchases Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A woman purchases Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman purchases Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A man holds his Mega Millions lottery ticket at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A man holds his Mega Millions lottery ticket at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds his Mega Millions lottery ticket at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A woman holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in her mouth in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A woman holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in her mouth in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in her mouth in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Richard Assif exits Bluebird Liquor with a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Richard Assif exits Bluebird Liquor with a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Richard Assif exits Bluebird Liquor with a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

