Who's at NYFW?
Singer Miley Cyrus watches a model presents a creation from the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uma Thurman and Gretchen Mol attend the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) Hilary Swank, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Paz Vega attend the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Drew Barrymore watches a presentation of the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Selena Gomez attends the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nicky Hilton arrives for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013 show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer and actress Katharine McPhee (L) poses with models and DJs Atlanta de Cadenet-Taylor (2nd L), Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark (R) at the presentation of the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February...more
Actress Chloe Sevigny and models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Christina Ricci attends the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Model Jessica Hart, actress Jenna Malone and Katherine Heigl sit in the front row at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Allison Williams speaks to the media before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour at the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stephanie Seymour is seen before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Carmen Electra attends the Vivienne Tam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographers as she stands on the runway before the Project Runway show at Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
