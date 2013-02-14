Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 15, 2013 | 1:20am IST

Who's at NYFW?

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus watches a model presents a creation from the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus watches a model presents a creation from the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus watches a model presents a creation from the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Uma Thurman and Gretchen Mol attend the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Uma Thurman and Gretchen Mol attend the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

Uma Thurman and Gretchen Mol attend the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 15
<p>(L-R) Hilary Swank, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Paz Vega attend the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

(L-R) Hilary Swank, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Paz Vega attend the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

(L-R) Hilary Swank, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Paz Vega attend the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 15
<p>Drew Barrymore watches a presentation of the Rag &amp; Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Drew Barrymore watches a presentation of the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Drew Barrymore watches a presentation of the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Selena Gomez attends the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Selena Gomez attends the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

Selena Gomez attends the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 15
<p>Nicky Hilton arrives for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013 show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Nicky Hilton arrives for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013 show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

Nicky Hilton arrives for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013 show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 15
<p>Singer and actress Katharine McPhee (L) poses with models and DJs Atlanta de Cadenet-Taylor (2nd L), Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark (R) at the presentation of the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee (L) poses with models and DJs Atlanta de Cadenet-Taylor (2nd L), Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark (R) at the presentation of the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee (L) poses with models and DJs Atlanta de Cadenet-Taylor (2nd L), Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark (R) at the presentation of the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 15
<p>Actress Chloe Sevigny and models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Chloe Sevigny and models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

Actress Chloe Sevigny and models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 15
<p>Christina Ricci attends the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Christina Ricci attends the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

Christina Ricci attends the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 15
<p>Model Jessica Hart, actress Jenna Malone and Katherine Heigl sit in the front row at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Jessica Hart, actress Jenna Malone and Katherine Heigl sit in the front row at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Model Jessica Hart, actress Jenna Malone and Katherine Heigl sit in the front row at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 15
<p>Actress Allison Williams speaks to the media before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Allison Williams speaks to the media before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Actress Allison Williams speaks to the media before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>Anna Wintour at the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Anna Wintour at the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Anna Wintour at the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 15
<p>Stephanie Seymour is seen before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stephanie Seymour is seen before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Stephanie Seymour is seen before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Carmen Electra attends the Vivienne Tam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Carmen Electra attends the Vivienne Tam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

Carmen Electra attends the Vivienne Tam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 15
<p> Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographers as she stands on the runway before the Project Runway show at Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographers as she stands on the runway before the Project Runway show at Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographers as she stands on the runway before the Project Runway show at Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Show the love!

Show the love!

Next Slideshows

Show the love!

Show the love!

St Valentine's Day has come to be a symbol of love around the world. Here are some pictures of couples as they show the love.

14 Feb 2013
Front row: Anna Wintour

Front row: Anna Wintour

Renowned fashion icon and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour watches fashion weeks from the front row.

14 Feb 2013
International condom day

International condom day

A look at various campaigns, protests and fashion shows promoting safe sex awareness globally.

13 Feb 2013
Berlinale best

Berlinale best

Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

13 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast