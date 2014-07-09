Edition:
Who's at Sun Valley?

Rupert Murdoch, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc CEO, arrives for the first day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (L) walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, arrives with her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller (R) and NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer talk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett wears a shirt covered with images of ukuleles. Buffett plays the ukulele as a hobby. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walk with his wife Priscilla Chan. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Tim Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of AOL Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Tom Evans, advisor of Bankrate Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Henry Kravis, co-founder of private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) walks with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, who is a major shareholder in Time Warner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (backfacing camera, in blue) listens to film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company (L) as Hollywood agent James Wiatt (2nd L) looks on. At right is Mike White, CEO of DirecTV. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Ted Leonsis (C), CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and majority owner of the NHL Washington Capitals and the NBA Washington Wizards, reacts next to Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) and DirecTV CEO Mike White. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Donald Graham, CEO of Graham Holdings Company, arrives with his wife Amanda Bennett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Herb Allen, head of Allen and Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Actress Candice Bergen, arrives with husband Marshall Rose. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, arrives with his wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Phil Jackson, president of the New York Knicks of the NBA, arrives on a cart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Fashion designer Diana von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Victor Koo, CEO of Youku Tudou Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 10, 2014
