Who's at Sun Valley?
Rupert Murdoch, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc CEO, arrives for the first day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (L) walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, arrives with her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller (R) and NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer talk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett wears a shirt covered with images of ukuleles. Buffett plays the ukulele as a hobby. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walk with his wife Priscilla Chan. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of AOL Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tom Evans, advisor of Bankrate Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Henry Kravis, co-founder of private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) walks with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, who is a major shareholder in Time Warner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (backfacing camera, in blue) listens to film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company (L) as Hollywood agent James Wiatt (2nd L) looks on. At right is Mike White, CEO of DirecTV. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Leonsis (C), CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and majority owner of the NHL Washington Capitals and the NBA Washington Wizards, reacts next to Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) and DirecTV CEO Mike White. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Graham, CEO of Graham Holdings Company, arrives with his wife Amanda Bennett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Herb Allen, head of Allen and Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress Candice Bergen, arrives with husband Marshall Rose. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, arrives with his wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Phil Jackson, president of the New York Knicks of the NBA, arrives on a cart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fashion designer Diana von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Victor Koo, CEO of Youku Tudou Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
The other Pakistan
Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.
Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.
Washington welcomes marijuana
Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.
The next Panama Canal?
Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.