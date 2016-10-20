Edition:
Who's at the final debate?

Melania Trump (2nd L-R), wife of Donald Trump, and his daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attend the third and final presidential debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Barack Obama's half brother Malik, a guest of Donald Trump, sits in the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Donald Trump, answers questions in the spin room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team owner Mark Cuban (R) talks with retired basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L) as they await the start. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Corey Lewandowski (R), former campaign manager for Donald Trump, arrives in the spin room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sarah Palin speaks with Ben Carson near President Barack Obama's half brother Malik (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards (3rd L) attends debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Melania Trump (R) greets vice presidential candidate Mike Pence before the third and final presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican Party donor Sheldon Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Eric Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chelsea Clinton, her father Bill Clinton, and Chelsea's husband Marc Mezvinsky (back) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Pence. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump Jr. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Actor Scott Baio and his wife Renee Sloan. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and advisor to Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bill Clinton throws a kiss to someone in the crowd. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hewlett Packard chair and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican National Commitee Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Former Republican candidate Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen McCrone take their seats. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Ted Danson arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jesse Jackson arrives at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Musician Steve Aoki arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Israeli-American businessman Haim Saban. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton listens during the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

