Who's at the presidential debate?
Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar
John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
