Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 27, 2016 | 8:05am IST

Who's at the presidential debate?

Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
1 / 11
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool
Close
2 / 11
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 11
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 11
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 11
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS
Close
6 / 11
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 11
John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 11
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 11
Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 11
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
North Korea air show

North Korea air show

Next Slideshows

North Korea air show

North Korea air show

The reclusive state shows off its aviation prowess at the Wonsan Air Festival.

27 Sep 2016
Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

Warplanes launched heavy air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo after the Russian-backed Syrian army declared an offensive to fully capture Syria's biggest...

27 Sep 2016
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

26 Sep 2016
Protests continue in Charlotte

Protests continue in Charlotte

Scenes of unrest in Charlotte over the fatal police shooting of Keith Scott.

26 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast