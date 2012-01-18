Who's turning 30?
Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
On stage
Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.
Golden Globes red carpet
Style highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
Golden Globe after-parties
Inside the after-parties following the awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.