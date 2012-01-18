Edition:
Who's turning 30?

Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12.

Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3.

Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11.

Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15.

Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24.

Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6.

Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30.

Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3.

Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16.

Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24.

Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30.

Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19.

Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5.

Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9.

Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19.

Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4.

Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30.

Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1.

Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30.

Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20.

