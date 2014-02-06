Edition:
Who's turning 30

<p>Singer Katy Perry turns 30 on October 25th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James turns 30 on December 30th. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson turns 30 on November 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry turns 30 on September 15th. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Khloe Kardashian turns 30 on June 27th. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Kelly Osbourne turns 30 on October 27th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV</p>

<p>Olivia Wilde turns 30 on March 10th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Avril Lavigne turns 30 on September 27th. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Singer Mandy Moore turns 30 on April 10th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Ashlee Simpson turns 30 on October 3rd. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Actreess Jena Malone turns 30 on November 21st. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Kevin Zegers turns 30 on September 19th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns 30 on November 28th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Freida Pinto turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>'Orange is the new Black' star Taylor Schilling turns 30 on July 27th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte turns 30 on August 3rd. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Actress and singer Katharine McPhee turns 30 on March 25th. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta turns 30 on September 3rd. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>Dancer Cheryl Burke turns 30 on May 3rd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

