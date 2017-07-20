Edition:
Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Khim Hang sits in her bedroom with a cow she believes is her reborn husband, in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
The 74-year-old woman has taken the calf under her wing, believing him to be the reincarnate of her husband Tol Khut, a farmer who died unexpectedly just over a year ago. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Looking out the window of the house. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
She is not the only one to hold this belief - so too do her seven children and her neighbors. Inside the wooden stilted house, the calf is fed, washed and put to bed, with a long fluffy pillow propped up along his back. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
He lies in bed from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., the family says, with the TV frequently on in the background to keep him entertained - just as Tol Khut would have liked. After a slow morning, it's time to leave the house, walk back down the stairs and either eat grass or drink his mother's milk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Khim Hang in her bedroom. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
After a slow morning, it's time to leave the house, walk back down the stairs and either eat grass or drink his mother's milk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Relatives play with the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Khim Hang says the new familial addition is here to stay, adding that her children had been instructed to look after him if she dies earlier than he does, and to give him a human funeral ceremony upon his death. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Khim Hang feeds the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Relatives caress the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
