Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 10:35pm IST

Widows celebrate Holi

<p>Widows spray coloured water on each other during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A widow throws coloured powder into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows daubed in colours use water guns during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, are daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow tries to get up after taking part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A girl daubed in colours takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, watch after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow with her face smeared with coloured powder watches the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows throw flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, wash themselves after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, spray coloured water during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman, who is a former scavenger, throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman, who is a former scavenger, holds a garland during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman, who is a former scavenger, hold flowers during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow throws flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman, who is a former scavenger, watches with her face smeared with coloured powder during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow throws coloured water during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A widow carries a bucket of coloured water on her head during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

