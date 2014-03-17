Widows celebrate Holi
Widows spray coloured water on each other during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows spray coloured water on each other during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow throws coloured powder into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow throws coloured powder into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours use water guns during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours use water guns during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, are daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Women, who are former scavengers, are daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow tries to get up after taking part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow tries to get up after taking part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl daubed in colours takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl daubed in colours takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, watch after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, watch after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow with her face smeared with coloured powder watches the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow with her face smeared with coloured powder watches the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows throw flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014....more
Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows throw flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, wash themselves after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Women, who are former scavengers, wash themselves after taking part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, spray coloured water during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, spray coloured water during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. Traditionally in Hindu culture,...more
Women (in blue), who are former scavengers, and widows take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
A woman, who is a former scavenger, throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, holds a garland during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, holds a garland during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, hold flowers during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, hold flowers during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow throws flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow throws flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman, who is a former scavenger, watches with her face smeared with coloured powder during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014....more
A woman, who is a former scavenger, watches with her face smeared with coloured powder during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow throws coloured water during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow throws coloured water during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow carries a bucket of coloured water on her head during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow carries a bucket of coloured water on her head during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Festival of colours
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
Polluted Paris
A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.
Holi at Phalen
Holi in Phalen in Uttar Pradesh starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story is re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over...
Human trafficking camp raided
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.