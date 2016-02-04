Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 8:50pm IST

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, in August 18, 2014. Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations panel examining his appeal will rule on Friday, the BBC reported. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, in August 18, 2014. Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, in August 18, 2014. Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations panel examining his appeal will rule on Friday, the BBC reported. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Close
1 / 18
A United Nations flag is seen at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, United States, September 25, 2013. Assange, a former computer hacker who has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, told the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that he was a political refugee whose rights had been infringed by being unable to take up asylum in Ecuador. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A United Nations flag is seen at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, United States, September 25, 2013. Assange, a former computer hacker who has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, told the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that he...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A United Nations flag is seen at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, United States, September 25, 2013. Assange, a former computer hacker who has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, told the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that he was a political refugee whose rights had been infringed by being unable to take up asylum in Ecuador. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 18
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in London August 19, 2012. Britain said it had never arbitrarily detained Assange and that the Australian had voluntarily avoided arrest by jumping bail to flee to the embassy. It said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in London August 19, 2012. Britain said it had never arbitrarily detained Assange and that the Australian had voluntarily avoided arrest by jumping bail to flee to the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in London August 19, 2012. Britain said it had never arbitrarily detained Assange and that the Australian had voluntarily avoided arrest by jumping bail to flee to the embassy. It said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
3 / 18
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stand outside Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. The Metropolitan Police said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stand outside Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. The Metropolitan Police said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stand outside Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. The Metropolitan Police said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
4 / 18
Police reinforcements arrive before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, August 19, 2012. "Should the U.N. announce tomorrow that I have lost my case against the United Kingdom and Sweden, I shall exit the embassy at noon on Friday to accept arrest by British police as there is no meaningful prospect of further appeal," Assange said in a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter account. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Police reinforcements arrive before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, August 19, 2012. "Should the U.N. announce tomorrow that I have lost my case against the United Kingdom and Sweden, I shall exit the embassy at...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police reinforcements arrive before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, August 19, 2012. "Should the U.N. announce tomorrow that I have lost my case against the United Kingdom and Sweden, I shall exit the embassy at noon on Friday to accept arrest by British police as there is no meaningful prospect of further appeal," Assange said in a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter account. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
5 / 18
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (R) talks to Christine Assange (L), mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, during a meeting at Carondelet Palace in Quito August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (R) talks to Christine Assange (L), mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, during a meeting at Carondelet Palace in Quito August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2012
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (R) talks to Christine Assange (L), mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, during a meeting at Carondelet Palace in Quito August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Close
6 / 18
A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Tuesday, December 07, 2010
A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Close
7 / 18
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Friday, December 17, 2010
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 18
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in Berlin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in Berlin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in Berlin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
9 / 18
Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer gestures during a Reuters interview in Zurich September 13, 2011. Elmer, who handed over data on hundreds of offshore bank account holders to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was accused of breaching the bank secrecy of his former employer Swiss bank Julius Baer. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer gestures during a Reuters interview in Zurich September 13, 2011. Elmer, who handed over data on hundreds of offshore bank account holders to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was accused of breaching the bank...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2011
Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer gestures during a Reuters interview in Zurich September 13, 2011. Elmer, who handed over data on hundreds of offshore bank account holders to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was accused of breaching the bank secrecy of his former employer Swiss bank Julius Baer. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 18
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. .REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. .REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Monday, January 17, 2011
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. .REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 18
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 18
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 18
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout
Close
14 / 18
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a wounded Iraqi person being loaded onto a van during a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a wounded Iraqi person being loaded onto a van during a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a wounded Iraqi person being loaded onto a van during a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout
Close
15 / 18
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a van being attacked by U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007 and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a van being attacked by U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007 and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a van being attacked by U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007 and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout
Close
16 / 18
Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen smiles in Baghdad in this recent file photo. Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Courtesy of AP-Khalid Mohammed

Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen smiles in Baghdad in this recent file photo. Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Courtesy of AP-Khalid Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen smiles in Baghdad in this recent file photo. Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Courtesy of AP-Khalid Mohammed
Close
17 / 18
A combination photo shows driver Saeed Chmagh (L) and photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen who worked for Reuters in Iraq. The Iraqi photographer and driver were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Handout

A combination photo shows driver Saeed Chmagh (L) and photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen who worked for Reuters in Iraq. The Iraqi photographer and driver were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
A combination photo shows driver Saeed Chmagh (L) and photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen who worked for Reuters in Iraq. The Iraqi photographer and driver were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Handout
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India Auto Expo 2016

India Auto Expo 2016

Next Slideshows

India Auto Expo 2016

India Auto Expo 2016

Images from India's Auto Expo 2016 at Greater Noida.

04 Feb 2016
Obama's mosque visit

Obama's mosque visit

President Obama made his first visit to a U.S. mosque, aimed at countering rhetoric from Republicans on the presidential campaign trail.

04 Feb 2016
Zika explained

Zika explained

What is known about the Zika virus that has been linked to severe birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil, and is spreading rapidly in the Americas.

03 Feb 2016
Iowa decides

Iowa decides

Our latest photos from the Iowa caucus.

02 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast