Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

A wild boar is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Beyond radiation risks, an unexpected nuisance looms for Japanese returning to towns vacated after the Fukushima nuclear crisis six years ago - wild boars. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Beyond radiation risks, an unexpected nuisance looms for Japanese returning to towns vacated after the Fukushima nuclear crisis six years ago - wild boars. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wild boar walks on a street in Namie. Hundreds of the animals, which have been known to attack people when enraged, descended from surrounding hills and forests into towns left deserted after the 2011 disaster. Now they roam the empty streets and overgrown backyards of Japan's deserted seaside town of Namie, foraging for food. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A wild boar walks on a street in Namie. Hundreds of the animals, which have been known to attack people when enraged, descended from surrounding hills and forests into towns left deserted after the 2011 disaster. Now they roam the empty streets and overgrown backyards of Japan's deserted seaside town of Namie, foraging for food. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the town, people or wild boars," said Tamotsu Baba, mayor of Namie, which has been partially cleared for people to return home freely at the end of the month. "If we don't get rid of them and turn this into a human-led town, the situation will get even wilder and uninhabitable." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the town, people or wild boars," said Tamotsu Baba, mayor of Namie, which has been partially cleared for people to return home freely at the end of the month. "If we don't get rid of them and turn this into a human-led town, the situation will get even wilder and uninhabitable." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, set up a booby trap for wild boars in Tomioka. In the nearby town of Tomioka, hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto leads a team of 13 assigned to catch and kill the wild boars with air rifles. Twice a week, they set about 30 cage traps, using rice flour as bait. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, set up a booby trap for wild boars in Tomioka. In the nearby town of Tomioka, hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto leads a team of 13 assigned to catch and kill the wild boars with air rifles. Twice a week, they set about 30 cage traps, using rice flour as bait. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in Tomioka. "After people left, they began coming down from the mountains and now they are not going back," hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto said. "They found a place that was comfortable. There was plenty of food and no one to come after them." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in Tomioka. "After people left, they began coming down from the mountains and now they are not going back," hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto said. "They found a place that was comfortable. There was plenty of food and no one to come after them." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wild boars are seen in a booby trap as a member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, holds a pellet gun in Tomioka. Since last April, the squad has captured about 300 of the animals, and intends to keep up its work even after the evacuation orders are scrapped, Sakamoto added. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Wild boars are seen in a booby trap as a member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, holds a pellet gun in Tomioka. Since last April, the squad has captured about 300 of the animals, and intends to keep up its work even after the evacuation orders are scrapped, Sakamoto added. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group holds a pellet gun to kill wild boars which are in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group holds a pellet gun to kill wild boars which are in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wild boars killed by a pellet gun are seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Wild boars killed by a pellet gun are seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group take a photo of wild boars after they killed the wild boars in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group take a photo of wild boars after they killed the wild boars in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry a wild boar in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry a wild boar in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group looks at a wild boar killed by road accident on Route Six in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group looks at a wild boar killed by road accident on Route Six in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry wild boars after killing them, at a facility where the bodies are decomposed by bacteria in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry wild boars after killing them, at a facility where the bodies are decomposed by bacteria in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shoichiro Sakamoto, head of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, patrols at a residential area in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Shoichiro Sakamoto, head of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, patrols at a residential area in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wild boars are seen at a residential area in Namie. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Wild boars are seen at a residential area in Namie. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Pictures

Podcast