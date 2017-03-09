Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the town, people or wild boars," said Tamotsu Baba, mayor of Namie, which has been partially cleared for people to return home freely at the end of...more

A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the town, people or wild boars," said Tamotsu Baba, mayor of Namie, which has been partially cleared for people to return home freely at the end of the month. "If we don't get rid of them and turn this into a human-led town, the situation will get even wilder and uninhabitable." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

