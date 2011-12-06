Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 7, 2011 | 2:25am IST

Wild hair design

<p>A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
1 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
2 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
3 / 10
<p>A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
5 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
6 / 10
<p>A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
7 / 10
<p>A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
8 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
9 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

A model presents a creation during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Dining with Chanel

Dining with Chanel

Next Slideshows

Dining with Chanel

Dining with Chanel

Chanel hosts its Metiers D'Art Show amid a decadent banquet.

07 Dec 2011
Tom Cruise in India

Tom Cruise in India

The Mission Impossible man is visited India to promote his fourth MI movie in which he co-stars with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

05 Dec 2011
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

30 Nov 2011
Celebrity style: Evan Rachel Wood

Celebrity style: Evan Rachel Wood

The fashion of style of actress Evan Rachel Wood.

30 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast