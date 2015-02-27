Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 28, 2015 | 1:55am IST

Wild horse roundup

A wild horse gallops across a range as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A wild horse gallops across a range as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A wild horse gallops across a range as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
1 / 20
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 20
A storm moves into the valley as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A storm moves into the valley as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A storm moves into the valley as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 20
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 20
Vehicles pass a caution sign along Highway 21 as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Vehicles pass a caution sign along Highway 21 as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Vehicles pass a caution sign along Highway 21 as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 20
A wild horse looks over a fence as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A wild horse looks over a fence as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A wild horse looks over a fence as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 20
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 20
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 20
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 20
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 20
Several wild horses escape the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Several wild horses escape the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Several wild horses escape the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 20
Wild horses are herded into a trap as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses are herded into a trap as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses are herded into a trap as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 20
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
13 / 20
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
14 / 20
Wild horses are sorted in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses are sorted in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses are sorted in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 20
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
16 / 20
Wild horses stand in a trailer as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses stand in a trailer as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses stand in a trailer as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
17 / 20
Wild horses guided into a truck as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses guided into a truck as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses guided into a truck as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
18 / 20
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 20
A wild horse escapes from a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A wild horse escapes from a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A wild horse escapes from a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.

27 Feb 2015
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Recent works from the elusive British street artist.

26 Feb 2015
Riding the Indian railways

Riding the Indian railways

India's state-owned railways are the world's fourth-largest, with 65,000 km (40,000 miles) of track.

26 Feb 2015
Scenes from a spacewalk

Scenes from a spacewalk

Astronauts on the International Space Station step out into the void.

26 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast