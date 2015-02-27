Wild horse roundup
A wild horse gallops across a range as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A storm moves into the valley as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) staff build a corral before gathering wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Vehicles pass a caution sign along Highway 21 as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A wild horse looks over a fence as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Several wild horses escape the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses are herded into a trap as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter is used as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses are sorted in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses stand in a trailer as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses guided into a truck as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers wild horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wild horses stand in a corral as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gathers the horses along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A wild horse escapes from a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gather trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
