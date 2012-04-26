Edition:
Wild weather

<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

<p>A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in Baghdad's Karrada district April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

<p>A member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club lies on floating ice from the spring melting on the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

<p>Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>People walk during heavy snowfall in central Minsk, Belarus April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>A surfer takes advantage of large waves caused by hurricane Irina which is sitting some 200 nautical miles (370 km) off Durban, South Africa March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward </p>

<p>Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, Australia March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>The currents of Sazava river rush over a weir at the village of Kacov in central Bohemia, Czech Republic February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>A woman draws water from a well covered with icicles in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest, Romania February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

<p>Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev, Ukraine February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

<p>Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A cyclist rides his bicycle on frozen river near Ragana, Latvia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins </p>

<p>A boy plays in a park amid heavy fog on a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>A flood warning sign starts to disappear below floodwaters near Charleville, Australia about 685 km (426 miles) west of Brisbane February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Queensland Police Service/Handout</p>

