Wild weather

<p>Visitors take in the last of the day's light as seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town, South Africa as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Visitors take in the last of the day's light as seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town, South Africa as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Rescue team members from the Nepal army search for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district, Nepal May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Rescue team members from the Nepal army search for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district, Nepal May 6, 2012....more

<p>Children play in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus, Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Children play in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus, Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A worker drives a snow-blower to remove snow at the Sankt Gotthard (Saint Gotthard) mountain pass (2091 metres/6860 feet altitude) in the Swiss Alps May 4, 2012. The Sankt Gotthard mountain pass road is expected to be re-opened for the public traffic on May 23. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

A worker drives a snow-blower to remove snow at the Sankt Gotthard (Saint Gotthard) mountain pass (2091 metres/6860 feet altitude) in the Swiss Alps May 4, 2012. The Sankt Gotthard mountain pass road is expected to be re-opened for the public traffic...more

<p>Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, Serbia May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, Serbia May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Two men look out over the San Francisco skyline from above Dolores Park, following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Two men look out over the San Francisco skyline from above Dolores Park, following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Cattle walk in the waters of an area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Cattle walk in the waters of an area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>A Nepalese police officer carries drinking water at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Nepalese police officer carries drinking water at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

<p>Residents play volleyball in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

Residents play volleyball in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Maria Rita, 43, carries collected water at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Maria Rita, 43, carries collected water at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

