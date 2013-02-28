Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 28, 2013 | 11:16pm IST

Wild weather

<p>A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
1 / 24
<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 24
<p>A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 24
<p>A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 24
<p>A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso</p>

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso

Close
6 / 24
<p>Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 24
<p>Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 24
<p>Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 24
<p>The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, February 28, 2013

The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
13 / 24
<p>Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
14 / 24
<p>Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
15 / 24
<p>Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
17 / 24
<p>People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Thursday, February 28, 2013

People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
18 / 24
<p>A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
19 / 24
<p>A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 24
<p>A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 24
<p>A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
23 / 24
<p>A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

Next Slideshows

What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.

28 Feb 2013
Northern Ireland's murals

Northern Ireland's murals

Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.

28 Feb 2013
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

28 Feb 2013
Off-duty rebels

Off-duty rebels

Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.

27 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast