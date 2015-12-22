Wild winter weather
Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. Weather experts expect sunny weather with temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) over Christmas. ...more
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People skate on The Rink at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A swimmer waves a French flag as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A ski slope with artificial snow is seen in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Men walk on Biarritz beach during an unusually warm winter day, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
A man skies down a slope with artificial snow in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A group of men play basketball in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of ski slopes with artificial snow are pictured in the western Austrian village of Brixen im Thale, Austria, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Surfers leave the water after a surf session during an unusually warm winter day on Biarritz beach, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
