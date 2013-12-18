Edition:
Wildfire in Big Sur

<p>Firefighter Brian Hughes fires a flare during a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. Firefighters battling a blaze that has destroyed 22 homes along California's scenic Big Sur coastline were counting on lower temperatures and more favorable wind conditions to help them suppress the flames, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A California Department of Forestry helicopter flies over a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A wildfire burns down to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>California State Park employees use chainsaws to remove a smoldering tree that fell on Highway 1 during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A map of the Pfeiffer Fire is displayed at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A blaze flares up during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>Residents attend a community meeting at the Ranger Station to listen to updates regarding a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A wildfire burns next to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>State Park Ranger Phil Bergman stops traffic on Highway 1 after a tree fell on the road as a result of a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A tree smoulders in an area that burned down to Highway 1 during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>Big Sur Fire Brigade Chief Frank Pinney addresses residents during a community meeting at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A firefighting crew crosses Highway 1 while deploying to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A firefighting crew walk after being deployed to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>A firefighting crew walks past burning trees in Big Sur, California, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

